The Urgent Need for Global Climate Action

Recent findings highlight the urgent need for more substantial efforts to address climate change globally. Despite a projected decline in greenhouse gas emissions by 2 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030, the reduction falls significantly short of the necessary 43 per cent to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. It is clear that countries must take bolder steps to avert the climate crisis.

The upcoming 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai is crucial for member countries, particularly Western nations, to make stronger and time-bound commitments to combat climate change. The onus is on these affluent nations to lead by example and set more ambitious goals.

The Challenges of Climate Finance

One key aspect of climate action is the issue of climate finance. While affluent nations agreed during COP27 to establish a fund to support developing countries affected by climate-induced extreme weather events, critical questions remain unanswered. Who will manage the fund? How will the contributions be determined? Which nations will have access to the fund? These uncertainties highlight the need for greater transparency and consensus-building.

Furthermore, the pledge made by developed nations in 2009 to mobilize $100 billion per year for developing countries has fallen short repeatedly. Despite this, the $100 billion goal is regarded by many as only a fraction of what is necessary to support the developing world in achieving their climate goals as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Taking Responsibility and Accountability

Western nations, while advocating for the reduction of fossil fuels globally, must also take greater responsibility for their own emissions. As major historical polluters, these nations have a primary responsibility to assist vulnerable countries in adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change, such as heatwaves, wildfires, floods, tropical storms, and hurricanes. These events continue to increase in scale, frequency, and intensity.

As COP28 approaches, it presents an opportunity for countries like India and others to hold Western nations accountable for their actions and demand greater liability in addressing the environmental crisis. The urgent need for global climate action cannot be overstated, and decisive steps must be taken by all nations to create a sustainable future.

FAQ

Why is it important to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is crucial for mitigating the impacts of climate change. These emissions trap heat in the atmosphere, leading to rising global temperatures, sea-level rise, and extreme weather events. By reducing emissions, we can slow down the rate of climate change and minimize its catastrophic effects.

What is the Paris Agreement?

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty adopted in 2015 by nearly every country in the world. It aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The agreement requires countries to set their own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and regularly report on their progress.

What role do developed nations play in supporting developing countries?

Developed nations have a responsibility to provide financial and technical support to developing countries in their efforts to address climate change. This assistance includes funding for adaptation and mitigation measures, as well as capacity building and technology transfer. It is crucial for developed nations to fulfill their commitments and contribute to creating a more equitable and sustainable world.

How can individuals contribute to climate action?

Individuals can contribute to climate action by reducing their own carbon footprint. This can be done through lifestyle changes such as using public transportation, consuming less energy, eating a plant-based diet, and minimizing waste. Additionally, individuals can support organizations and initiatives that advocate for stronger climate policies and promote sustainable practices.