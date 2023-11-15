The Growing Global Covid Crisis: Rising Cases and the Emergence of a New Subvariant

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported a staggering 80% increase in new Covid-19 cases worldwide over the past month, fueling concerns about the ongoing pandemic. Despite declaring in May that Covid is no longer a global health emergency, the WHO has cautioned that the virus will continue to circulate and mutate, leading to intermittent spikes in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

During the period of July 10 to August 6, nations reported nearly 1.5 million new cases, marking an 80% surge compared to the previous 28 days. However, there was a contrasting decline of 57% in the number of deaths, totaling at 2,500. It is important to note that these reported figures do not accurately reflect the actual numbers, primarily because countries are conducting fewer tests and monitoring practices than earlier stages of the pandemic.

The Western Pacific region experienced a significant surge in infections, with cases skyrocketing by 137%, according to the WHO. Throughout the Northern Hemisphere, countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Japan have witnessed a summer surge in cases, possibly attributed to summer gatherings, increased travel, declining immunity, and the emergence of a new subvariant.

The WHO recently classified the Omicron subvariant EG.5 as a “variant of interest” following its escalating prevalence. In mid-July, EG.5 accounted for over 17% of all reported cases, compared to 7.6% a month earlier. This subvariant is derived from the XBB lineage of the virus, and it appears to be more transmissible due to a spike protein mutation. While the EG.5 subvariant has demonstrated the ability to evade immunity, it is currently considered a “low” risk to global public health in comparison to other recent Omicron subvariants.

While acknowledging the relatively low threat level, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus remains cautious, warning of the possibility of a more dangerous variant emerging that could result in a sudden increase in cases and deaths. France’s Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau also emphasizes the importance of vigilance, despite Covid numbers remaining at low levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a subvariant in the context of Covid? A subvariant refers to a specific lineage or strain of the Covid virus that has distinct genetic characteristics from the main variant. It may have unique mutations that affect its transmissibility, severity, or ability to evade immunity. What does it mean for a variant to be designated as a “variant of interest”? When a variant is classified as a “variant of interest” by the WHO, it indicates that it warrants closer monitoring and investigation due to observed changes in its prevalence or behavior. These variants may have potential implications for public health. What are the risks associated with the EG.5 subvariant? The EG.5 subvariant is believed to be more transmissible than other circulating variants due to a mutation in its spike protein. However, there is currently no evidence to suggest that EG.5 causes more severe Covid symptoms. The WHO assesses its risk level as “low” in terms of global public health. What is long Covid? Long Covid refers to a condition where individuals experience ongoing symptoms and complications even after recovering from the initial phase of Covid-19. These symptoms can persist for months or even years and may significantly impact a person’s quality of life.

While the impact of Covid has been significantly mitigated through widespread vaccination and previous infections, it remains crucial for countries to intensify their vaccination efforts. Pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax have already initiated efforts to update their Covid vaccines in order to target XBB subvariants.

Sources: World Health Organization