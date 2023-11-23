Global Solidarity Initiative for Gaza Met with Obstacles in Egypt

The Global Solidarity Initiative, a worldwide effort spearheaded by the Egyptian Syndicate of Journalists to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza and open Egypt’s Rafah border crossing indefinitely, has faced setbacks due to resistance from Egyptian authorities.

Despite the recent four-day ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, which allowed for the exchange of detainees and hostages, the launch of the Global Solidarity Initiative has been indefinitely postponed. This is primarily because the convoy needs to travel through the volatile Sinai region and depend on the cooperation of Egyptian security forces for safe passage.

“The original plan was for the convoy to leave Cairo and make its way to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing in North Sinai, providing humanitarian aid and relief to our fellow Palestinians,” revealed a volunteer, who chose to remain anonymous.

“Unfortunately, the Egyptian authorities have been reluctant to grant the necessary security clearance, hindering the progress of the initiative.”

The Global Solidarity Initiative, launched earlier this month, aimed to draw support from across the globe to end the war in Gaza, ensure the opening of Egypt’s Rafah border crossing in the restive North Sinai region, and grant access for journalists to enter the blockaded enclave.

Negotiations between the syndicate and the authorities have been ongoing, but the current status of the convoy remains uncertain, according to the same source.

Further updates regarding the situation will be made available next week, the source disclosed without providing additional details.

This week, a coalition of 15 Egyptian parties, non-governmental organizations, and human rights groups joined forces to urge the Egyptian government to grant passage to the convoy.

The collective appeal calls upon Egypt “to facilitate the necessary procedures allowing the convoy to reach Rafah and break the siege imposed on Gaza.”

The Rafah border crossing serves as the only lifeline connecting Gaza to the outside world.

Since the start of Israel’s air and ground assault in October, over one million Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza, with the death toll surpassing 14,000.

The strict blockade on Gaza, jointly imposed by Egypt and Israel since 2007, was initially a response to Hamas assuming power after clashes with the Fatah faction controlling the West Bank.

Only after nearly a decade, when Hamas severed ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, a banned group in Egypt, did Cairo adopt a more lenient stance towards the Palestinian faction.