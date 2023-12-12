Global Climate Summit Faces Delays and Divisions Over Fossil Fuels

The global climate summit has reached a critical point as negotiations on the final agreement have stalled, with countries deeply divided over the issue of fossil fuels. The lack of consensus has led to last-minute attempts to salvage the summit and strengthen the language addressing the root causes of the climate crisis.

The latest draft of the centerpiece agreement for COP28, the summit, has garnered criticism for its removal of references to phasing out fossil fuels. This has caused frustration among many nations and advocates who had hoped for more ambitious measures. Despite the support of over 100 countries in favor of a fossil fuel phase-out, the revised draft simply suggests various actions that countries “could” take to reduce their emission levels, including reducing the consumption and production of oil, coal, and gas.

The deadline set by COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber for reaching a deal on a package of agreements has come and gone, leaving the summit officially past its deadline. While it is not uncommon for climate talks to run over schedule, COP28 has been particularly fraught with tensions, and accusations that the influence of oil interests has derailed the process.

A recent analysis revealed record access granted to the fossil fuel industry at the conference. Some have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, as Al Jaber, who presides over the talks, is also involved in a major expansion of oil and gas production as the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. However, Al Jaber has consistently dismissed allegations of a conflict of interest and has promised transparency throughout the process.

Haitham Al Ghais, the secretary-general of the oil-producing group OPEC, encouraged members and allies to reject any language that targets the reduction of fossil fuel use and instead focus on “emissions.” Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait have voiced opposition to including a phase-out of fossil fuels in the final text.

Amidst the ongoing divisions, climate advocate and former US Vice President Al Gore warned that the summit is teetering on the brink of failure, with OPEC playing a role in exacerbating the situation. Gore emphasized the urgency of phasing out fossil fuels for the benefit of the planet, stating that the current draft seems heavily influenced by OPEC’s agenda.

In response to criticism, the COP28 presidency defended the watered-down draft, asserting that it represents a “historic” deal with some language on fossil fuels and a high level of ambition. The presidency stated that the released text was a starting point for discussions and denied favoritism towards any specific party.

Efforts are underway to align the positions of various countries and increase ambition within the agreement. The EU delegation held meetings with its allies in the High Ambition Coalition, which aims to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. They also engaged in discussions with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

While some nations, including the UK and the so-called Umbrella Group, which includes Australia, the US, UK, Canada, and Norway, have expressed reservations about signing the current draft, no final decisions have been made. The UK government stated its commitment to phasing out unabated fossil fuels to meet climate goals but affirmed its intent to work with all parties to achieve an ambitious outcome at COP28.

As the summit continues, the situation remains fluid, and updates are expected as negotiations unfold.

FAQ

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties, which is part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is a global gathering where government representatives work towards international cooperation on climate change.

Why are countries divided over fossil fuels at the global climate summit?

Countries are divided over fossil fuels due to differing economic priorities, energy dependence, and varying perspectives on mitigating climate change. Some nations support the phase-out of fossil fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to renewable energy sources. However, others, particularly oil-producing countries, resist such measures due to concerns about economic impact and energy security.

What is the significance of phasing out fossil fuels?

Phasing out fossil fuels is seen as a crucial step in addressing climate change. Fossil fuel combustion releases carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming and the climate crisis. Transitioning to renewable energy sources can help reduce emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

What is the High Ambition Coalition?

The High Ambition Coalition is a group of countries committed to ambitious climate action and achieving a global temperature rise of no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The coalition aims to push for stronger climate policies and targets to ensure a sustainable future.

