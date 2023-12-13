Global Climate Summit Faces Challenges in Agreement Delay

The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is experiencing significant delays in reaching an agreement due to bitter divisions over the use of fossil fuels. While a new draft of the agreement acknowledges the need to transition away from fossil fuels, it falls short of calling for a complete phase-out. Instead, it includes “loopholes” that allow for the continued use of coal, oil, and gas beyond 2050.

The draft offers various options for countries to contribute to global efforts in reducing climate pollution, one of which is transitioning away from fossil fuels and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. However, countries are also given the choice to focus on tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency as alternative options.

Climate advocates and policy experts appreciate the acknowledgment of the need to transition away from fossil fuels, recognizing that they are the main contributors to the climate crisis. The draft signals to countries the urgency to develop plans for gradually phasing out coal, oil, and gas within this critical decade.

Although the draft is seen as a step forward, it has been criticized for its weaknesses. References to carbon capture and storage, often considered expensive and unproven solutions, are noted as potential distractions from cutting fossil fuel use. Critics also argue that the draft provides loopholes for the use of so-called transition fuels, nuclear power, and carbon markets, which hinder progress towards a fossil-free future.

The publication of the draft occurred hours past the summit’s deadline, reflecting the contentious nature of discussions around fossil fuels and other key issues. The aim is to conclude the talks by the end of the day, necessitating a vote on the draft during a public plenary session.

FAQ

Q: What are the main points of the draft agreement at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai?

A: The draft agreement acknowledges the need to transition away from fossil fuels but does not call for a complete phase-out. It offers options for countries to contribute to reducing climate pollution, with transitioning away from fossil fuels and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 as one option.

Q: How are climate advocates and policy experts responding to the draft?

A: Climate advocates and policy experts appreciate the recognition of the need to transition away from fossil fuels. They see it as a signal for countries to develop plans to move away from coal, oil, and gas during this critical decade.

Q: What are the weaknesses of the draft agreement?

A: The draft has been criticized for the inclusion of references to carbon capture and storage, which are considered costly and unproven solutions. Critics argue that the draft provides loopholes for transition fuels, nuclear power, and carbon markets, hindering progress towards a fossil-free future.

Q: Why has the COP28 climate summit faced delays and divisions?

A: The summit has experienced delays and divisions primarily due to disagreements over the future use of fossil fuels. Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait, oppose references to a phase-out of fossil fuels in the draft agreement.

Q: What is the objective of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai?

A: The objective of the summit is to reach a global agreement on tackling climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The draft agreement is an important step towards this objective, although there are still challenges to overcome.