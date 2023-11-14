The Gladstone Family and Calls for Slavery Reparations: A Controversial Debate

The legacy of former Prime Minister William Gladstone continues to spark controversy as the Gladstone family faces calls for reparations due to their ancestor’s involvement in slavery. While the family has expressed remorse for their slaveholding past in Guyana and pledged funds for research and other projects, they have been accused of ignoring the case for paying reparations to Jamaica.

John Gladstone, the father of William Gladstone, was one of the largest slave owners in the British West Indies. Records from the University of London’s Legacies of British Slavery database show that he owned or held mortgages over thousands of enslaved Africans in both Guyana and Jamaica in the 19th Century. After the British Parliament abolished the slave trade in 1833, John Gladstone received significant compensation for his slave ownership, including £15,052 for 806 enslaved people in Jamaica.

The Gladstone family recently issued an apology in Guyana, acknowledging slavery as a “crime against humanity” and expressing support for a 10-point reparations plan proposed by Caribbean nations. However, there was no mention of John Gladstone’s slave ownership in Jamaica during the ceremony or in the family’s statement. This omission has sparked outrage, with Verene Shepherd, director of the Centre for Reparation Research at the University of the West Indies, demanding that the Gladstone family apologize to the people in Jamaica as well.

Reparations are widely recognized as compensation for past wrongs, and they can take various forms. While the Gladstones have pledged funds for research and projects in Guyana, critics argue that they should engage directly with community organizers or reparations groups to determine the best way forward. Some members of the family have already joined the Heirs of Slavery, a group of British individuals whose families profited from the transatlantic slave trade and are actively seeking reparations.

The debate over slavery reparations is complex, with differing opinions on the extent of the responsibility and the appropriate actions to take. Some question the sincerity of these efforts, suggesting that calculations should be made to determine the exact reparations owed based on the number of slaves owned and the family’s economic benefit. Others believe that these discussions are an important step in addressing the brutal history of slavery and its continuing impact.

It remains to be seen what actions the Gladstone family will take in response to the calls for reparations from Jamaica. Jamaica’s National Council on Reparations is currently discussing the case and considering its next steps. This ongoing dialogue highlights the need for a comprehensive and nuanced approach to addressing historical injustices and striving for a more just and equitable society.

