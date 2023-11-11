Giving Birth in the Midst of Chaos: The Unseen Reality in Gaza

Amidst the devastating airstrikes and destruction in Gaza, the experience of giving birth has become a traumatic ordeal for many women. Raneem Hejazi, eight months pregnant, found herself in a heart-wrenching situation when an Israeli airstrike hit the building where she was staying with her family.

Despite the loss of seven family members and sustaining severe injuries herself, Hejazi was miraculously pulled out of the rubble. Rushed to Nasser Hospital in Kahn Yunis, the medical team faced an immense challenge – the hospital had no electricity, no water, and limited resources.

Dr. Mohammad Qandeel, the attending doctor, made the difficult decision to proceed with an emergency cesarean section. With only cell phone lights illuminating the operating table, the medical team worked tirelessly to bring a baby girl into the world. They named her Mariam, in remembrance of one of the fallen family members.

Unfortunately, Hejazi’s story is not unique. According to Dr. Qandeel, the hospital sees multiple emergency C-sections in a day. While the newborns are usually stable, the mothers face devastating injuries and are in critical condition in the ICU. Without proper resources and facilities, their chances of survival are bleak.

The situation in Gaza, even for pregnant women who are not directly injured, is horrific. Dominic Allen from the U.N. Population Fund expresses concerns for the 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza. They are constantly on the move, trying to find safe places amidst the chaos.

Aside from the immediate dangers of bombings and airstrikes, pregnant women in Gaza face the added stress of uncertainty – will they be able to give birth in a safe environment? Will their children have a future worth bringing them into?

The U.N. agency is working to provide essential medical supplies and hygiene kits to pregnant women, but the lack of electricity and internet connectivity makes it challenging for women to access the necessary support.

Furthermore, the hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed and unable to provide adequate care. Pregnant women are being turned away unless they are fully dilated and ready to deliver. They are then discharged shortly after giving birth, as the hospitals are filled with people injured in the airstrikes.

For families whose homes have been destroyed, there is no place to go after leaving the hospital. Basic necessities, like water and warmth, are hard to come by in a region facing such devastation.

FAQs

What challenges do pregnant women in Gaza face? Pregnant women in Gaza face the constant threat of bombings and airstrikes, along with the difficulty of finding a safe environment to give birth in. How is the U.N. assisting pregnant women in Gaza? The U.N. Population Fund is distributing medical supplies and hygiene kits to pregnant women, as well as providing a helpline for support. What is the state of hospitals in Gaza? Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed and understaffed, making it challenging to provide adequate care for pregnant women and their newborns. What happens to pregnant women after they leave the hospital? For those whose homes have been destroyed, there is no place to go. They are left without basic necessities, such as water and warmth.

Sources: