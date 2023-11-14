A Serious Accident Leaves Teenage Girl Injured as She Waits for School Bus

A recent incident in Calhoun County, Michigan has left a teenage girl seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while she was waiting for the school bus. The local law enforcement, Albion police, reported that the driver of the truck involved in the accident was a 33-year-old man from Albion who has been fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The unfortunate event occurred on the morning of September 13th, at approximately 6:36 a.m. It took place along 27 Mile Road near the entrance to Wildflower Crossing, which is a mobile home community in Albion. According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was standing just a few feet away from the edge of the road when she was hit by the truck. The impact of the collision was severe enough to warrant the girl’s immediate transportation to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

While the investigation is still underway, the police have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash. It is a troubling incident that highlights the importance of road safety, particularly for children waiting for school buses. As a result, law enforcement is urging parents to have meaningful conversations with their children about maintaining a safe distance of at least five to ten feet from the road whenever possible, and to avoid approaching the bus or the road until instructed to do so by the bus driver.

This unfortunate accident serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of children in high-traffic areas and the critical need for caution and vigilance on our roads. Let us all come together to ensure the safety of our young ones as they commute to and from school.

FAQ

1. What happened in the accident?

A teenage girl was struck by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus.

2. Who was the driver of the truck?

The driver of the truck involved in the accident was a 33-year-old man from Albion.

3. Is the driver cooperating with the investigation?

Yes, the driver has been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation.

4. Where did the accident occur?

The accident took place along 27 Mile Road near the entrance to Wildflower Crossing in Albion.

5. What is the girl’s condition?

The girl was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

6. What should parents do to ensure their children’s safety?

Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about staying a safe distance of five to ten feet from the road and to follow the instructions of the bus driver.