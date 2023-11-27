Controversy Sparks Over Misinformation Surrounding Child Prisoners of War

Recent social media activity has ignited a heated discussion regarding the treatment of children in conflict zones, particularly in relation to Israel. Gigi Hadid, a prominent Palestinian American supermodel, faced criticism for false claims made on Instagram, where she stated that Israel was the “only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war.”

Hadid’s post, which has since been deleted, alleged that Israel was responsible for the abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, and murder of Palestinians from years prior to October 7, 2023. It also featured a photo of Ahmed Mansara, a Palestinian terrorist, whom Hadid claimed had been “abducted” by Israeli authorities at the age of 12 and had experienced solitary confinement despite his health condition.

However, the facts reveal a different narrative. In 2015, Mansara, along with his cousin Hassan, carried out a stabbing rampage in an East Jerusalem settlement, which was captured on surveillance video. The attack resulted in severe injuries to a 20-year-old security guard and a 13-year-old boy. Hassan Mansara was fatally shot by a police officer, while Ahmed Mansara was arrested and later convicted of attempted murder. He received a prison sentence of 12 years, which was subsequently reduced to 9½ years.

During his incarceration, Mansara has exhibited a pattern of self-harm and violent behavior, leading to multiple instances of solitary confinement. Amnesty International, a human rights advocacy group, has raised concerns about his mental health, including allegations of schizophrenia and depression, and called for his release from prison.

FAQs

1. Does Israel keep children as prisoners of war?

While Gigi Hadid’s claim that Israel is the “only country in the world” to do so is inaccurate, there have been cases in which Palestinian minors have been detained by Israeli authorities as a result of their involvement in violent acts.

2. What was Gigi Hadid’s intention behind her post?

Gigi Hadid has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights; however, her post has been criticized for spreading false information regarding the treatment of children in Israel.

3. What has been the response to Gigi Hadid’s post?

Gigi Hadid’s post drew strong reactions from various individuals, including music mogul Scooter Braun, who accused her of sharing false information. Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli also called out Hadid for portraying the knife-wielding Palestinian terrorist as a victim.

It is important to approach sensitive topics with accuracy and thoroughness in order to promote informed discussions and contribute to a deeper understanding of complex issues.