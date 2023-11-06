Tragic Incident in Italy: Farmer Crushed Under Avalanche of Cheese Wheels

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in Italy recently, a 74-year-old farmer and owner of a cheese farm met his unfortunate demise when he was crushed under thousands of pounds of cheese wheels. Giacomo Chiapparini, an esteemed producer of Grana Padano − a renowned Parmesan-style hard cheese − was carrying out his regular chores in his warehouse in the Lombardy region when tragedy struck.

According to reports, a disastrous chain of events was set in motion when a shelf in the warehouse collapsed. This collapse triggered a horrifying domino effect, causing the entire stack of cheese wheels to come crashing down and ultimately burying Chiapparini under the immense weight.

The warehouse, located in Romano di Lombardia, was reported to hold approximately 25,000 wheels of cheese, each weighing around 84 pounds. It took an exhaustive search effort lasting 12 hours to locate and retrieve the lifeless body of the unfortunate farmer.

The incident was said to be a result of an unfortunate mishap and an alarm triggered by a machine designed to clean mold from the cheese wheels. Bortolo Ghislotti, a neighbor, shed light on the events leading up to the tragedy. Chiapparini and his son had gone to the warehouse after the machine had alarmed, signaling a potential issue with the positioning of the wheels. While Chiapparini’s son had left the warehouse, his father stayed behind to address the situation. Tragically, as he restarted the machine, the shelf gave way and thousands of cheese wheels descended upon him.

Ghislotti revealed the harrowing account shared by Chiapparini’s son, Tiziano, who narrowly escaped the same fate. Tiziano recounted hearing a deafening noise before turning around to witness his father helplessly trapped under the avalanche of cheese wheels.

This shocking incident serves as a reminder of the unforeseen dangers that can arise even in the most mundane of circumstances. The loss of Giacomo Chiapparini leaves a void in the cheese industry, and his untimely death will be mourned by all who knew him.

