Protesters Detained in Ghana Amid Economic Crisis and Rising Cost of Living

Ghana is facing protests as citizens express their frustration with the ongoing economic crisis and skyrocketing cost of living in the country. However, these protests have often been met with resistance from security forces, leading to the arrest and alleged abuse of peaceful demonstrators and bystanders.

Recently, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Jubilee House, Ghana’s presidential palace, in the capital city of Accra. They were met by heavily armed officers who arrested 49 people, including journalists who were covering the demonstrations. The police claimed that the organizers of the protest had disregarded a court process, but the organizers argued that they had not received any injunction to stop them from demonstrating.

One lawyer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that the protesters were merely exercising their democratic right and criticized the government for curtailing their voices. Interestingly, the lawyer reminded NPR that President Nana Akufo-Addo himself comes from a legal background and had participated in protests prior to assuming office in 2016. This has raised questions about the government’s commitment to democracy and freedom of expression.

President Akufo-Addo’s administration has pointed to the impact of the pandemic and global events, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as reasons for Ghana’s economic woes. However, many citizens believe that the government is responsible for mismanaging the economy and prioritizing expensive and unpopular projects. For example, the construction of a new national cathedral, costing over $400 million, has received criticism for its high cost during a time of economic crisis.

To address these financial challenges, Ghana recently signed a $3 billion bailout loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This is the country’s 17th financial rescue package from the IMF since its independence in 1957, highlighting the chronic nature of Ghana’s economic problems.

As the protests continue and tensions rise, it remains to be seen how the government will respond and whether meaningful change will be implemented to address the concerns of Ghanaian citizens.