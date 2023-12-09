Germany’s Support for Ukraine: A Steadfast Commitment

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, addressing the Social Democrats (SPD) party conference, reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering commitment to provide continued financial and military assistance to Ukraine. In light of the ongoing conflict with Russian invaders, Scholz highlighted the importance of enabling Germany to sustain its support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself.

The chancellor emphasized that the war in Ukraine is far from over, stressing the need for steadfast support. He denounced Russia’s aggression in Ukraine in 2022, stating that it marked a breach of peace and security agreements in Europe. Scholz made it clear that borders in Europe should no longer be subject to forceful alterations.

Against the backdrop of political uncertainties preceding the upcoming US presidential election, Scholz emphasized Germany’s preparedness to step up when others falter. He underscored that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not doubt the resilience of German assistance.

Meanwhile, on domestic matters, Scholz assured that there would be no significant reductions in welfare programs despite the country’s budgetary challenges. While acknowledging the difficulties in budget talks with coalition partners, the environmentalist Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), Scholz expressed confidence in finding solutions and shaping Germany’s future.

The chancellor is scheduled to continue negotiations on the 2024 budget, collaborating with Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Greens.

Germany’s budget turmoil stems from a Constitutional Court ruling in mid-November that deemed the redirection of €60 billion ($65 billion) of unused pandemic debt to a climate fund as unconstitutional. This decision has created a considerable gap in Germany’s planned climate change mitigation spending.

Additionally, differences exist within the coalition regarding the debt brake, with the SPD and Greens advocating for its relaxation, a stance rejected by the FDP.

