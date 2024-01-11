New Survey Shows Rising Popularity of Far-Right Party in Germany

A recently published survey has revealed a concerning trend in Germany’s political landscape, indicating a significant increase in support for far-right parties. The survey suggests that the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), known for its far-right ideology, has gained substantial popularity, with approximately 20% of support across the nation. This surpasses the 10.3% it achieved during the previous federal election in 2021.

In a disturbing twist, it has come to light that members of far-right groups, including representatives of the AfD, allegedly discussed plans for mass deportations of millions of immigrants if they were to come to power. The alleged details of this plan were exposed in an article by investigative journalists’ group Correctiv.

Upon hearing these allegations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz swiftly condemned the supposed plan, emphasizing that anyone opposing the country’s “free democratic order” would face scrutiny from both the domestic intelligence agency and the judiciary. Scholz made it clear that Germany protects individuals regardless of their background, origin, or skin color, dismissing any form of discrimination or assimilation fantasies propagated by extremists.

The revelation of this alleged plan has caused widespread outrage and dismay throughout the country. Many citizens are deeply concerned and have drawn tragic parallels with Germany’s dark history during the Nazi era, pointing out that such ideologies and policies eventually led to the Holocaust and the persecution of millions, including Jews and other minority groups.

The growing popularity of the AfD in certain regions of Germany, particularly in the eastern states of Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg, is a significant cause for alarm. With elections scheduled in these states, there is a legitimate fear that far-right ideologies may further infiltrate the political landscape, posing a threat to the country’s democratic values and social cohesion.

As citizens grapple with these developments, it is crucial to remember the lessons from history and stand united against extremism. Germany’s commitment to protect everyone, regardless of their background, remains unwavering. The determination to prevent the repetition of past atrocities serves as a reminder that democratic societies must remain vigilant and resolute in upholding the principles of justice, equality, and inclusivity.

