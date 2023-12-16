German Chancellor Plays Key Role in European Decision-Making Process

In a surprising turn of events at the recent European Summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a central role in facilitating a unanimous decision by convincing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to temporarily leave the Council room during discussions on Ukraine. While this move allowed the remaining 26 leaders to make a historic decision, Scholz emphasized that it cannot be considered a long-term solution.

The decision to have Orbán temporarily absent sparked curiosity and speculation both within Brussels and beyond. However, Scholz clarified that this approach should only be used in exceptional cases, similar to the matter at hand. He stated, “Leaving the room cannot be the answer to every problem. It should only be done in extraordinary circumstances, such as the decision we just made.”

Despite the temporary absence of Orbán, European leaders including Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel remain confident in their ability to achieve consensus and effectively address Orbán’s stance in the future. This is particularly relevant in relation to providing additional financial aid of 50 billion euros to Ukraine, which Orbán had previously blocked.

Highlighting the broader significance of the decision, Charles Michel characterized the European commitment towards Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine as “a very powerful political message” and “a message of hope.” This serves as a demonstration of the European Union’s steadfast support for these countries and its willingness to work towards their prosperity and stability.

