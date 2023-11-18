Germany’s Scholz Expresses Concern over Israel’s Settlement Policy in the West Bank

Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has voiced his criticism of Israel’s settlement policy in the occupied West Bank during his visit to Nuthetal in Brandenburg state. Scholz reiterated the importance of a two-state solution for both Israelis and Palestinians while condemning any new settlements or acts of violence by settlers against Palestinians in the region.

In a departure from traditional diplomatic language, Scholz firmly stated that Germany will not support any Israeli politicians who distance themselves from the two-state solution. The Chancellor emphasized the crucial role of German humanitarian aid in supporting the Palestinian people.

Germany, along with the United States, is the largest contributor of humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Scholz underscored that despite the wealth of some neighboring Arab states, it is Germany that plays a crucial role in funding essential services such as schools and hospitals in the Palestinian territories.

