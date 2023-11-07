German Chancellor Urges Diplomatic Efforts for Ukraine Peace

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated the importance of diplomatic efforts to bring peace to Ukraine following the recent summit in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, Scholz stressed the need for continued talks to increase pressure on Russia to withdraw its troops and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Although the Jeddah security talks were considered a significant starting point, Scholz called for further diplomatic initiatives. He emphasized the importance of China’s participation in the discussions, as Beijing is a key international partner for Russia. Scholz praised China’s involvement, noting that it missed an earlier international summit in Copenhagen in June.

While discussing Germany’s approach to military support for Ukraine, the chancellor remained non-committal on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles. He stated that Germany would carefully evaluate each decision concerning military assistance, taking into consideration what is possible and sensible. Scholz highlighted that Germany is already the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, after the United States.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has made the case for acquiring Taurus missiles, arguing that their longer range would shorten the duration of the war. The missiles would enable Ukraine to target Russian forces beyond the front lines, disrupting their logistics and destroying key command centers and ammunition depots.

The issue of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine has garnered attention from politicians within Chancellor Scholz’s coalition and the conservative opposition, putting pressure on the German government to make a decision. However, concerns remain about the potential escalation of the conflict if Ukraine were to use these missiles for strikes against Russian territory.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the international community remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The talks in Jeddah have set the stage for further engagement and the exploration of potential solutions to bring an end to the conflict.