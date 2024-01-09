Germany’s Call for Greater Military Aid for Ukraine Signals Concerns Over European Support

Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has called on fellow European Union (EU) nations to increase their military aid to Ukraine amidst growing concerns over the country’s security. While Germany plans to double its military aid to €8 billion this year, Chancellor Scholz emphasizes that this alone will not be sufficient in ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security.
In a press conference with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, Chancellor Scholz urged other EU countries to step up their efforts in supporting Ukraine. He expressed frustration over the small-scale arms deliveries planned by most EU member states, stating that higher contributions are needed.
Germany’s request for increased military aid and its frank remarks reflect the concern among German officials regarding the insufficient military resources being provided to Ukraine. The country finds itself entering its third year of full-scale invasion by Russia, heightening the need for additional support.
Chancellor Scholz emphasized the need for clarity regarding EU countries’ planned support for Ukraine. Germany has requested that the EU verify the level of support from member states, with the aim of acquiring an accurate overview by the next EU leaders summit on February 1.
Additionally, Chancellor Scholz expressed optimism that EU countries can overcome Hungary’s objections to a proposed €50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. The package is scheduled for adoption during the upcoming February summit, and Chancellor Scholz is confident that all 27 member states will reach a decision.
The calls for increased military aid from Germany highlight the concerns and uncertainties surrounding Ukraine’s security and the role of European support. As the country faces ongoing challenges, Germany’s plea for greater assistance underscores the need for collective action and solidarity within the EU.
