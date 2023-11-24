Germany Considers Suspending Debt Brake as Constitutional Court Ruling Causes Budget Crisis

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced on Thursday that the government is considering suspending the country’s debt brake in response to a recent ruling by the constitutional court. The ruling has triggered a political and budgetary crisis, compelling the government to take immediate action.

The constitutional court’s decision declared unconstitutional a government plan to repurpose €60 billion from an emergency COVID-19 fund for the ruling coalition’s green agenda. However, the implications of the ruling extend beyond this issue, significantly limiting the government’s ability to utilize various special funds designed to bypass the constitutionally mandated debt brake. The debt brake dictates that the federal deficit must not exceed 0.35 percent of GDP unless there is an emergency situation.

Consequently, the government must now retroactively include more than €30 billion of spending for an energy price brake as regular expenditure, previously financed through a separate special fund. To address this, the German finance ministry is compelled to suspend the debt brake by declaring an emergency.

Finance Minister Lindner intends to present a draft supplementary budget for 2023 at a cabinet meeting. The government will propose a resolution to the German parliament, declaring “an extraordinary emergency situation,” as a means to avoid incurring new debt while legitimize funds already utilized to overcome the crisis, clarified a spokesperson from the finance ministry.

This marks the fourth consecutive year in which Germany has suspended the debt brake since its introduction in 2009. In previous years, emergencies related to the pandemic and the energy costs resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine justified suspensions.

The recent constitutional court ruling has sparked a budget crisis that has left Germany’s left-leaning tripartite coalition government in an awkward position. It has been accused of attempting to maintain fiscal discipline while finding alternative ways to finance expensive initiatives aimed at expediting the country’s green transition and mitigating the impact of high energy costs.

This situation is particularly challenging for Finance Minister Lindner, who is the leader of the conservative Free Democrats party. Despite positioning himself as a fiscal conservative within the coalition government, he has supported ambitious spending programs funded through special funds.

As the government grapples with the consequences of the court ruling, it has had to freeze new spending and delay the approval of next year’s budget.

Within the ruling coalition, there are now calls for a reform of the debt brake to provide more flexibility in financial matters. Greens Economy Minister Robert Habeck specifically advocates for a “contemporary update” of the fiscal rule.

To suspend the debt brake, a majority of German parliament lawmakers must agree, although such a move could potentially face legal challenges.

