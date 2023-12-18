Germany’s far-right AfD Makes Historic Breakthrough in Mayoral Election

This victory comes at an important time for the AfD, as Germany gears up for key state and local elections next year. The party has been steadily increasing its share of votes nationally, currently polling at around 20%, but with more than 30% support in the formerly communist east. While other parties have vowed not to form coalitions with the AfD, a strong showing in regional elections could put pressure on the conservative CDU party to reconsider.

The significance of the AfD’s win in Pirna extends beyond its immediate impact. The party has been labeled “extremist” by the country’s intelligence services in Saxony, which adds to the controversy surrounding its far-right rhetoric and attempts to undermine democracy. Despite the classification, Mr. Lochner has expressed no concern, indicating that it will not be a problem for him as mayor.

Pirna, known for its picturesque charm and historical significance as a popular tourist destination, also has a dark past. During the Nazi regime, the town was the site of the murder of approximately 15,000 mentally ill and disabled individuals, which foreshadowed the horrors of the Holocaust. The election of an AfD mayor in Pirna has drawn criticism from Christoph Heubner, representing the International Auschwitz Committee, who finds it difficult to accept the far-right’s victory in such a historically significant location.

As the AfD continues to gain traction and mainstream politicians grapple with its increasing popularity and radicalization, the outcome in Pirna serves as a lesson on how to address the rise of far-right movements. The AfD’s strategy of normalizing their presence at the local level and cooperating with other parties in local councils is aimed at removing the stigma associated with their ideology and eventually forming coalitions on a wider scale.

While the AfD’s victory in Pirna has grabbed headlines, it remains to be seen how this breakthrough will translate into future elections and political dynamics in Germany. As the country prepares for regional and local elections next year, the political landscape continues to evolve, and all eyes are on the rise of the far-right AfD.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of the AfD’s win in Pirna?

A: The AfD’s victory in Pirna is significant as it marks their first mayoral win in a city, highlighting their growing influence in German politics.

Q: How has the AfD’s support been growing nationally?

A: The AfD’s support has been on the rise nationally, with their polling numbers currently around 20%, but surpassing 30% in the formerly communist east.

Q: Will other parties form coalitions with the AfD?

A: Other parties have stated their refusal to form coalitions with the AfD, but a strong showing in regional elections could put pressure on the conservative CDU party to reconsider.

Q: Why is the election in Pirna historically significant?

A: Pirna has a dark past, as it was the site where the Nazis murdered thousands of mentally ill and disabled individuals, making the election of an AfD mayor in the town contentious.

Q: How is the AfD trying to normalize its presence in politics?

A: The AfD’s strategy involves cooperating with other parties at the local level and participating in local councils, aiming to remove the stigma associated with their ideology and eventually form broader coalitions.