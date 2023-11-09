Germany’s AfD Criticizes EU as “Failed Project” at Party Conference

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has characterized the European Union (EU) as a “failed project” during its recent party conference in Magdeburg. In a text adopted by hundreds of party delegates, the AfD argued that the EU has “completely failed” on issues such as climate change and immigration. However, it is important to note that the party did not call for Germany to exit the EU or for the dissolution of the entire bloc.

Instead, the AfD expressed its desire to establish a “federation of European nations, a new European economic and interest community that preserves the sovereignty of member states.” This stance reflects the party’s aim to reform the EU rather than abandon it completely.

The party conference was held to prepare a program for the upcoming European Parliament elections in the following year. Maximilian Krah, an incumbent lawmaker in the European Parliament, was chosen as the top EU election candidate for the AfD. Krah has described the AfD as “the most exciting right-wing party” in Europe.

The AfD’s prominence has been growing in Germany, as it capitalizes on public concerns regarding inflation and energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Recent surveys indicate that the AfD enjoys support from between 18% and 23% of the German population.

While German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democratic Party has appeared unfazed by the AfD’s rise, the party’s growing popularity could pose a threat to his ruling coalition as Germany approaches its next election in 2025. During a press conference in June, Scholz expressed confidence that the AfD would not fare better in the next general election than it did in the previous one, where it obtained only 10.3% of the vote.

As the AfD shapes its EU strategy, its criticism of the EU as a “failed project” highlights the party’s desire for change and its intention to challenge the status quo within European politics.