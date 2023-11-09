Germany Takes Step Towards Cannabis Liberalization

Germany is on the verge of decriminalizing cannabis possession and allowing the purchase of the substance for recreational purposes. The German Cabinet is expected to approve a plan on Wednesday that will pave the way for this significant change, marking a crucial victory for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s reform agenda. Under the proposed legislation, adults over 18 years old would be able to join non-profit “cannabis clubs” with a maximum of 500 members, and these clubs would have permission to cultivate cannabis for personal use.

The finalized legislation, to be announced by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, would permit individuals to possess up to 25 grams (approximately 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational purposes and grow up to three plants for personal consumption. Adults would be allowed to purchase up to 25 grams per day, or up to 50 grams per month, with a limit of 30 grams for those under 21 years old. However, membership in multiple clubs would not be permitted, and membership fees would be adjusted based on cannabis consumption.

The German government aims to combat the black market, ensure consumer safety by reducing the risk of contaminated products, and decrease drug-related crime. While Health Minister Lauterbach believes the plan solves existing problems, some argue it will exacerbate issues. The center-right opposition argues that the proposal will burden the judicial system and may fuel demand for black-market cannabis. Additionally, advocates of legalization criticize the overregulation and stigmatization of cannabis users, making it difficult for cannabis clubs to operate effectively.

Germany’s plan diverges from the Netherlands’ model, which combines decriminalization without stringent market regulations. Instead, Germany seeks to set an example for Europe by implementing a controlled system. While coffee shops in Amsterdam tolerate the sale and consumption of small amounts of cannabis, the production and sale of larger quantities remain illegal. Denmark, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic have also explored similar approaches to cannabis legalization.

After this initial step, Germany plans to evaluate a second phase involving five-year tests of regulated commercial supply chains in select regions. The government’s long-term objective last year was to permit cannabis sales to adults across the country at licensed outlets. However, it was scaled back following discussions with the European Commission. France, on the other hand, does not currently have any plans to relax its strict cannabis laws.

Germany’s move towards liberalization reflects the changing attitudes towards cannabis in Europe and may influence other countries to evaluate their own policies.