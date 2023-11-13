Germany’s Baerbock Urges EU Reform as Bloc Prepares for Expansion

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has advocated for bold reforms within the European Union (EU) as the bloc considers enlarging its membership. Baerbock’s proposal challenges the current system of assigning a commissioner to each of the 27 member countries, suggesting alternative approaches to accommodate future expansion.

In her remarks at a gathering of foreign ministers and EU representatives in Berlin, Baerbock emphasized the need for courageous decisions, stating that both the European Parliament and the Commission should not continue growing indefinitely. She offered the example of Germany being willing to temporarily forego its own commissioner, suggesting that large Commission portfolios could be divided among multiple member countries.

Baerbock also addressed the “unanimity” rule, which grants veto power to individual member countries on certain EU initiatives related to taxation and foreign policy. She proposed amending this rule to enable more proactive decision-making in areas of high sensitivity.

These comments coincide with the ongoing debate on EU enlargement, particularly in relation to countries like Ukraine and the Western Balkan nations. The recent escalation of tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reignited discussions on expanding the EU. Baerbock described this as a unique opportunity for the bloc and urged against a binary perspective on accession, proposing that candidate countries could participate in Council meetings even before becoming full members.

To facilitate the integration process, Baerbock suggested various measures, such as allowing students from countries like North Macedonia, Serbia, and Turkey to join the Erasmus student program and streamlining visa procedures. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of linking EU funds to rule-of-law standards.

Addressing the need for a more assertive EU foreign policy, Baerbock called for improved coordination between the EU’s External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission. Recognizing recent divisions within the EU, particularly regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, she acknowledged the challenges in finding consensus but emphasized the value of compromise within the European Union.

