Germany and EU Criticize Tunisia Migration Deal, Emphasize Human Rights Concerns

The recent migration deal between the European Union (EU) and Tunisia has faced criticism from Germany and EU top diplomats, who express concerns about human rights and procedural faults. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in a letter to the European Commission, highlighted the EU’s internal conflict between stricter migration policies and humanitarian considerations.

The agreement, signed in July by Italy, the Netherlands, and EU institutions, promises aid to Tunisia in exchange for stronger measures against people smugglers and tighter control over sea departures. While Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the partnership, Baerbock criticized the insufficient consultations with other EU member states and noted that democratic values must guide cooperation with Tunisia.

Similarly, a letter by EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, suggested that the Commission might face legal repercussions if sued. Borrell also mentioned the possibility of similar agreements with other Mediterranean countries, including Egypt. Although both Baerbock and Borrell stopped short of calling for the deal’s revocation, their concerns raise questions about its future.

In response to the criticism, the European Commission defended its consultation process with member states. The Commission recently announced substantial financial support to Tunisia’s budget and migration-related assistance. However, in an additional letter reviewed by Reuters, U.N. mandated rights experts listed serious allegations of abuse by Tunisian authorities against sub-Saharan African migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

These disputes over immigration have long plagued the EU, particularly since the 2015 crisis when over a million people arrived by sea. The influx overwhelmed the EU’s capacity to manage the situation, leading to internal tensions and a fractured sense of unity. While the letters indicate ongoing divisions among member countries on how to address the issue, anti-immigration rhetoric is expected to increase in the lead-up to the EU’s parliamentary elections in 2024.

Overall, the criticism from Germany, EU diplomats, and U.N. rights experts highlights the need for the EU to prioritize human rights considerations in its migration agreements. As the bloc grapples with the challenges posed by irregular migration, finding a balance between security measures and a respect for fundamental human rights remains a crucial task for EU policymakers.