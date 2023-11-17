The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, has suffered a defeat in their attempt to unseat the incumbent mayor in Nordhausen, a central industrial town. The runoff election saw AfD candidate Jörg Prophet receive 45.1% of the vote, while independent incumbent Kai Buchmann secured 54.9%.

In his concession statement, Prophet acknowledged the defeat and commented on the outcome: “We have a new mayor. Mr. Prophet has become the number two in this election.” Meanwhile, Buchmann expressed his joy with the result and pledged to make the best use of his six years in office for the benefit of the city.

Prophet had initially been considered the frontrunner, winning over 42% of the vote in the first round of the election. Buchmann, a former member of the Green party running as an independent, aimed to attract support from mainstream voters who perceive the AfD as right-wing extremists. The established political parties in Germany have previously worked together to keep the AfD out of power, but that resistance seems to be waning as the party’s popularity grows.

Recent nationwide polls have indicated approximately 21.5% support for the AfD. However, in Thuringia, the eastern state where Nordhausen is situated, the party’s support was polling at around 32%.

The AfD has faced numerous controversies due to their anti-migrant stance, leading some politicians to draw parallels between the party’s ideology and that of the Nazis. Recently, a court in Thuringia ruled that Bjorn Höcke, a regional leader of the AfD, would face trial for allegedly using a prohibited Nazi slogan in a speech.

Despite these challenges, the AfD has experienced some successes in local elections in eastern Germany. In June, they gained control of the district administration for the first time, and in July, they won their first mayorship in the town of Raguhn-Jessnitz in Saxony-Anhalt.

Nordhausen holds historical significance as it is located near the former concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora, where slave labor was exploited to build V-2 rockets during World War II. Prophet has drawn attention for his comments on Germany’s past, claiming that Allied troops were solely interested in rocket and missile information upon liberating the camp. He has also called for an end to Germany’s perceived “guilt cult” surrounding the Holocaust.

In response to the election outcome, the management of the Mittelbau-Dora Concentration Camp Memorial highlighted the importance of living in a diverse and historically conscious city. They expressed concern over the significant number of votes received by the AfD candidate, who openly espouses historical revisionism, warning that it poses a threat to the enlightened culture of remembrance in the country.

FAQs:

Q: What is the AfD?

A: The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a far-right political party in Germany.

Q: Who won the mayoral race in Nordhausen?

A: Incumbent Kai Buchmann, an independent candidate, secured victory in the mayoral race, defeating AfD candidate Jörg Prophet.

Q: How did mainstream parties in Germany previously deal with the AfD?

A: Established parties in Germany have often worked together to prevent the AfD from coming to power.

Q: What controversies has the AfD been involved in?

A: The AfD has faced controversies related to their anti-migrant stance and accusations of promoting ideologies similar to the Nazis.

Q: Where is Nordhausen located?

A: Nordhausen is located in the eastern state of Thuringia in Germany.

Q: What historical significance does Nordhausen hold?

A: Nordhausen is near the former concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora, where slave labor was used to build V-2 rockets during World War II.