Far-Right AfD Fails to Win Mayorship in Nordhausen, Raising Questions About Party’s Popularity

In a surprising turn of events, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has failed to unseat the incumbent mayor in the recent runoff election in the industrial town of Nordhausen. Jörg Prophet, the AfD candidate, secured 45.1% of the vote, while the independent incumbent Kai Buchmann emerged victorious with 54.9%. This outcome comes as a shock, considering Prophet’s strong performance in the first round where he garnered over 42% of the vote, compared to Buchmann’s 23.7%.

Prophet, despite being the clear favorite early on, conceded defeat in a press statement, accepting his position as the runner-up in this election. On the other hand, Buchmann expressed his delight with the result and vowed to make the best use of his next six years in office for the betterment of the city.

The election result raises questions about the AfD’s popularity and whether they can effectively attract mainstream voters. Buchmann, an independent with ties to the Green party, hoped to capitalize on the negative sentiment towards the AfD, which is often seen as a right-wing extremist party by many German voters. While established parties have previously united to prevent the AfD from gaining power, this election reveals a potentially shifting dynamic.

Recent polls indicate that the AfD enjoys around 21.5% support nationwide, yet their popularity in the state of Thuringia, where Nordhausen is located, is even higher at approximately 32%. However, despite this support, the party remains embroiled in controversies related to their anti-migrant stance, prompting concerned politicians to draw parallels between AfD ideology and that of the Nazis.

Nordhausen itself carries historical weight as it is situated near the former concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora, where slave labor was employed for the construction of V-2 rockets during World War II. Prophet’s statements about Germany’s past and the Allies’ interests in rocket information have raised eyebrows, highlighting the ongoing debate about the AfD’s attitude towards World War II and the Holocaust.

While the AfD has experienced success in local elections in eastern Germany in recent months, this defeat in Nordhausen calls into question their overall appeal and ability to secure significant victories. It remains to be seen how the party will respond and adapt in the face of these challenges, especially as the taboo against cooperating with them seems to be weakening.