Germany to Implement Border Checks on Poland and Czech Republic

Germany has announced plans to impose temporary checks on its borders with Poland and the Czech Republic in an effort to manage the influx of asylum seekers. These spot checks at selected border crossings will begin within the next few days. The move comes as Germany faces increasing pressure to address the growing numbers of asylum seekers entering the country. In the first eight months of 2023, Germany received 204,000 asylum requests, a 77% increase compared to the same period last year.

German politicians, particularly ahead of state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, are striving to take a tougher stance on migration. Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the border crisis and its alleged connection to a visas-for-bribes scandal in Poland’s anti-immigrant government. He urged the Polish government to address accusations of officials granting visas in exchange for bribes.

Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party reacted strongly to Scholz’s remarks, emphasizing that the border crisis should not be linked to the visa corruption scandal. Poland’s foreign minister asked the German chancellor to avoid damaging mutual relations. The border controls issue holds particular sensitivity in Poland, where a parliamentary election is scheduled for October 15. PiS party members have been using anti-German rhetoric and demanding reparations for Nazi Germany’s crimes to mobilize Polish voters.

Facing the potential consequences of imposing border checks, such as further tensions and the loss of easy border crossings, Poland’s ruling party is considering the possibility of “sealing” the border from their side to deter migrants from entering Poland. This move may exacerbate the political dynamics between the two countries.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan announced that the Czech police would cooperate with German counterparts on the border checks. However, Germany has not yet reached an agreement with Poland regarding cooperation on these measures.

The tougher stance on migration by Chancellor Scholz and Interior Minister Faeser, both members of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), may be driven by the SPD’s declining poll numbers. Faeser, as the lead candidate in Hesse, is running to become the state’s premier. The SPD is polling at 17% nationally, behind the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at 21%.

Germany plans to implement spot checks on crossings frequently used by human traffickers. By utilizing spot checks instead of comprehensive border controls, Germany can bypass EU rules that require a one-month notification to the Commission before imposing border controls in the Schengen passport-free travel area.

