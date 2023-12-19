Germany and Lithuania Forge New Defense Partnership with Historic Deployment of German Troops

In a landmark agreement, Germany and Lithuania have solidified their defense partnership by announcing the deployment of German troops to Lithuania. This extraordinary move marks the first time since World War II that Germany will have permanently stationed troops in a foreign country. The agreement, called the “Roadmap Action Plan,” was unveiled during a meeting between Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Under this comprehensive plan, approximately 4,800 German soldiers, including those with their families, will be stationed in Lithuanian cities of Kaunas and Vilnius starting in 2024. The majority of troops will be deployed by 2026, and full operational capabilities are anticipated by 2027. In return, Lithuania has pledged to provide all the necessary civilian and military infrastructure to accommodate the German troops.

This historic agreement has far-reaching implications not only for Germany and Lithuania but also for NATO as a whole. Both defense ministers emphasized the significant boost in defensive capabilities and the strengthening of NATO deterrence and collective defense efforts. By stationing a combat brigade in Lithuania, Germany is assuming leadership and responsibility within the NATO alliance.

The decision to deploy German troops in Lithuania comes at a time of heightened regional tensions due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Lithuania shares a border with Russia and is therefore acutely aware of the security challenges in the region. German Defense Minister Pistorius highlighted the importance of reliable deterrence and readiness to defend NATO in the face of threats to peace and security in Europe.

Sources:

– Newsweek