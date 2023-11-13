Germany Urges Dialogue Amid Rising Kosovo-Serbia Tensions

Germany has expressed concerns over escalating tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, warning that it could hinder the European Union accession process for the Western Balkan nations. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of security and safety as the foundation for regional stability. Speaking during a foreign ministers’ meeting held to prepare for the upcoming Berlin Process summit, Baerbock called for peaceful coexistence and freedom in the region.

The Berlin Process, an initiative launched by Germany and France, aims to facilitate the accession of six Western Balkan nations (Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Albania) to the European Union. Baerbock acknowledged the security challenges but expressed her desire for an accelerated EU enlargement process, citing Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine as a geopolitical necessity to include the Western Balkans within the EU.

The tensions between Belgrade and Pristina escalated following an incident in late September, where Kosovo police and armed Serbs clashed at a Serbian Orthodox monastery. This incident resulted in the death of a Kosovo policeman and three attackers. As a response to the security concerns, Baerbock announced that the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo, KFOR, would be reinforced.

The German Defense Ministry had already planned to send additional soldiers to Kosovo before the recent violence occurred. Nevertheless, Kosovo’s Foreign Minister, Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, called for fresh sanctions on Serbia in response to the aggression. On the other hand, Baerbock emphasized the need for renewed talks between Serbia and Kosovo, stating that the key to resolving the conflict lies with the two countries. This call for dialogue was echoed by KFOR’s commander, Maj. Gen. Angelo Michele Ristuccia, who urged both sides to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and return to the negotiating table.