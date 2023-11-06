Germany Steps Back from Commitment to NATO Defense Spending Target

Germany’s government has reversed its decision to legally commit to meeting NATO’s target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense annually. Instead, the government now plans to achieve the 2 percent target over a five-year period, according to the recently published National Security Strategy. The clause pledging to meet the target was removed from Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s draft of a new budget financing law just before it was passed to parliament. This decision comes after Annalena Baerbock’s Foreign Office opposed setting the 2 percent target in law, as desired by the Defense Ministry.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously announced a new dawn in Germany’s security policy, called the Zeitenwende, in which Germany would invest more than 2 percent of GDP into defense every year. However, this commitment has now been abandoned, raising concerns among NATO partners, particularly the United States, who have long criticized Germany for not meeting defense spending requirements.

While the government’s decision to meet the 2 percent target over a five-year average may provide some flexibility, it also reveals a reluctance to make a binding commitment. This move could be seen as a compromise between Baerbock’s Foreign Office and the Defense Ministry’s desire for a legal obligation.

The change in approach may have been influenced by the recent tensions in Ukraine, which have brought Germany’s security policy into sharp focus. Balancing between meeting defense needs and managing other budgetary priorities is a delicate task for any government.

Germany’s decision not to commit to the NATO defense spending target in law reflects a cautious approach that seeks to balance different interests within the government. It remains to be seen how this decision will be received by NATO partners and what impact it will have on Germany’s international relationships.