Germany Implements Stronger Border Controls to Combat Illegal Immigration

Germany has recently taken action to increase border patrols and implement stricter controls along its borders with Poland and the Czech Republic. The decision aims to tackle the issue of illegal immigration and comes due to a significant rise in the number of asylum applications.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced that the new measures would be put into action immediately. The move was prompted by recent police raids in Germany, which discovered over 100 Syrian citizens involved in a smuggling ring. While Faeser did not provide specific figures on the number of additional border police officers to be deployed, she emphasized that no fixed border checks will be installed, as was done along Germany’s frontier with Austria in 2015. To enforce such controls, Germany would be required to inform the European Commission.

In support of the increased border control efforts, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed that his ministry would provide additional customs officers. Lindner stressed that intensified border controls are crucial to combat smuggling and prevent illegal migration. In line with this commitment, Lindner confirmed that 500 customs officers would be allocated to address these urgent tasks.

Interior Minister Faeser highlighted that the new controls would be carried out in close collaboration with Poland and the Czech Republic. These measures will complement the existing mobile police patrols, which have been monitoring vehicles crossing the border and individuals attempting to enter Germany on foot. Faeser stressed the necessity of putting an end to the dangerous activities of smugglers who prioritize profit over human lives.

Germany has witnessed an influx of migrants, mainly from countries like Syria and Afghanistan, seeking asylum. This has led to concerns among cities and communities throughout the country regarding limited space and resources to accommodate these individuals, including schooling. From January to August of this year, more than 220,000 people have applied for asylum in Germany. The number of asylum applications was slightly higher in 2022, with around 240,000. However, both figures pale in comparison to the height of the migrant crisis in 2015-16 when over 1 million migrants sought asylum in Germany.

Apart from migrants, Germany has also welcomed over 1 million Ukrainians who fled from Russia’s devastating war. Approximately 25% of all migrants who arrive in Germany do so with the assistance of smugglers, using risky routes across the Mediterranean Sea or forests along the Balkans route. These individuals typically pay large sums to reach Germany, highlighting the demand for safe and legal migration channels.

Some experts argue that smugglers thrive due to the lack of accessible and lawful pathways for individuals seeking asylum or entry into the European Union. In fact, obtaining a visa to visit the EU can be a complex and costly process, often resulting in lengthy delays or rejection. Even when migrants without valid entry documents are stopped at the border by the police, they can still enter Germany if they apply for asylum.

To address these challenges, Minister Faeser expressed the need to prevent evasive tactics employed by smugglers through flexible and mobile checks conducted at various locations. Furthermore, she stressed that for a significant reduction in irregular migration, a unified European asylum system remains necessary. This implies reinforcing the EU’s external borders to prevent migrants from reaching countries like Germany, located at the heart of the EU.

