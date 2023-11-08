Israeli and German Officials Sign Deal for Arrow 3 Defense System

Israeli and German officials have reached an agreement to move forward with the purchase of the Arrow 3 long-range air defense system. The deal, worth nearly €4 billion, represents Israel’s largest-ever defense contract and aims to strengthen Germany’s missile shield array amid rising tensions with Russia.

The Arrow 3 system, developed jointly by Israel and the United States, is designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles and other long-range projectiles. It will be manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries and is expected to be deployed on German soil by the end of 2025.

The signing of the deal was hailed as a significant achievement by both countries. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant referred to it as a “historic day,” highlighting the importance of the agreement for the defense industry. The German Defense Ministry’s head of procurement, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, emphasized that the deal would make German air defense “fit for the future.”

While the agreement has been signed, it still awaits final approval from Germany’s parliamentary budget committee, which is expected in October. Once approved, a separate contract will be signed to finalize the deal.

The Arrow 3 system will be part of the broader European Sky Shield Initiative, led by Germany, to enhance air defenses across continental Europe in response to Russian airstrikes in Ukraine. The initiative aims to promote interoperability with NATO’s air and missile defense systems.

Criticism has arisen regarding the expensive purchase of the Arrow system, questioning its ability to address immediate missile threats such as Russia’s nuclear-capable Iskander cruise missiles. However, proponents argue that the system serves as a deterrent against future aggression.

The signing of this deal signifies a deepening of defense cooperation between Israel and Germany. Both countries have been involved in joint defense drills, and Germany previously purchased the Israeli TROPHY system to protect its Leopard 2 tanks.

While there are potential partners in Europe that could purchase the system, current negotiations are focused only on Germany and the United States due to the strategic nature of the technology.

As tensions continue to escalate in various regions, the signing of this deal reinforces the need for advanced defense systems to protect against emerging threats. The collaboration between Israel and Germany sets a precedent for international cooperation in securing national defense capabilities.