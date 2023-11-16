Germany’s Climate Targets at Risk as Greenhouse Gas Reductions Lag

Germany’s Climate Efforts Fall Short of Net Zero by 2045 Goal

Germany’s ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are facing significant challenges, with reports from government climate advisers and the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) indicating that the country is likely to miss its target of cutting emissions by 65% by 2030. This setback also puts into question Germany’s longer-term objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

As a key member of the European Union, Germany has positioned itself as a climate leader and set more ambitious targets than the EU as a whole. However, the current political landscape and economic crisis have hindered efforts to combat climate change in many countries, including Germany.

Germany, as Europe’s largest economy, has been aiming to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. While the country has made significant progress, with CO2 levels already 40% below the 1990 level, the recent reports suggest that this is not enough to meet the targets.

Hans-Martin Henning, the chairman of a council of climate experts advising the government, expressed concern that the expected overall reduction might be overestimated. The reports highlight that the buildings and transport sectors, in particular, are failing to implement the necessary measures to achieve the desired emission cuts.

In the buildings sector, the projections indicate a shortfall of 35 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030, while the transport sector is expected to exceed the government’s target by between 117 million and 191 million tonnes. This highlights the urgent need for action in these sectors to align with Germany’s climate goals.

The UBA’s report further states that, based on the planned and existing government climate policies, Germany cannot achieve climate neutrality by 2045. The scenarios presented in the report suggest that the targeted emissions reductions, in comparison to 1990 levels, would only be achieved by 82% and 86% under current and planned policies, respectively. This implies that Germany would still emit 229 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in the target year 2045.

The German government has implemented several policies since late 2021 to address the surplus CO2 emissions inherited from the previous administration. The Ministry of Economy highlights that these policies would reduce approximately 80% of the excess emissions. The government is committed to reviewing the findings of the council of climate experts and taking necessary actions to stay on track with its climate targets.

However, challenges persist, and adjustments are required to bridge the emissions gap. The dilution of a bill aimed at phasing out oil and gas heating systems from 2024, influenced by the pro-business FDP party, contributes to the building sector’s struggle in meeting its targets. Building minister Klara Geywitz acknowledges progress in the sector but emphasizes the need for improvements to close the emissions gap while ensuring practical and feasible climate protection measures.

The transport sector remains a major contributor to Germany’s emissions, accounting for two-thirds of the remaining cuts required. The council of climate experts raises concerns about the effectiveness of the transport ministry’s measures, particularly in addressing private vehicles’ emissions. Bridging this gap is crucial for a comprehensive and effective transport program.

Non-profit organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) calls for an emergency climate program, particularly for the transport sector. DUH plans legal actions, such as advocating for a speed limit on German motorways and reducing government subsidies for environmentally harmful activities, like tax relief for company cars.

Germany’s progress towards its climate goals is facing significant obstacles, and immediate actions are necessary to address the shortcomings. Collaboration between government, industry, and civil society is crucial to accelerate efforts and ensure a sustainable and green future for Germany.

FAQ

1. What are Germany’s climate targets?

Germany aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieve net zero emissions by 2045.

2. Why is Germany likely to miss its climate targets?

Reports indicate that the buildings and transport sectors are not implementing the necessary measures to achieve the targeted emissions reductions. Political and economic challenges have also affected the prioritization of climate-related issues.

3. What are the consequences of missing the targets?

Failure to meet the targets compromises Germany’s ability to contribute to global efforts to combat climate change effectively. It also raises concerns about the long-term sustainability and resilience of the country’s economy and environment.

4. What actions are being taken to address the emissions gap?

The German government has implemented policies to reduce CO2 emissions, but additional measures are needed. The government is committed to reviewing expert recommendations and continuously adapting its strategies to align with climate goals.

5. What role does the transport sector play in Germany’s emissions?

The transport sector is a significant contributor to Germany’s emissions, accounting for two-thirds of the remaining cuts required. It is crucial to address emissions from private vehicles and develop climate-friendly and affordable mobility solutions.

