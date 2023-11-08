Germany to Equip Ukraine’s Armed Forces with Advanced Drone System

In a bid to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities, Germany has recently inked a deal with defense corporation Rheinmetall to supply the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) with the cutting-edge Luna NG unmanned aerial reconnaissance system. The Luna NG, often touted as a “superdrone” due to its advanced features, is poised to bolster Ukraine’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities significantly.

The Luna NG, an upgraded model of the Luna X-2000 unmanned aircraft, has been a trusted asset in Germany’s own armed forces since the early 2000s. This light aircraft-like drone boasts an impressive range, capable of continuous flight for up to 12 hours over distances surpassing 100 kilometers (62 miles). Operating at an impressive maximum altitude of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet), the Luna NG is undeniably well-equipped for conducting effective recon missions.

Alongside the drone itself, the German-supplied system will include a ground control station, multiple drones, and a launch catapult. The provision of this state-of-the-art technology marks a notable commitment from Germany to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities and readiness.

While the current agreement primarily focuses on the reconnaissance capabilities of the Luna NG, Rheinmetall is also developing a version of the drone that can carry weapons. However, due to certain logistical constraints, it won’t be feasible to deliver this armed variant to Ukraine by the end of the year.

This collaboration between Germany and Ukraine underscores the importance of strengthening international defense partnerships and promoting security among nations. The supply of advanced drone systems to Ukraine sends a strong message of solidarity and deterrence, further bolstering the country’s ability to safeguard its borders and ensure regional stability.

With the Luna NG’s arrival on the horizon, Ukraine’s armed forces can anticipate a significant enhancement in their reconnaissance capabilities, enabling them to gather crucial intelligence and respond swiftly to evolving security challenges. This latest development is a testament to the growing cooperation between Germany and Ukraine, paving the way for greater collaboration in the realm of defense technology and military preparedness.