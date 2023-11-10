Germany Supports Ambassador’s Presence at Israeli High Court Hearing

Germany has expressed support for its ambassador in Israel, Steffen Seibert, after concerns were raised about his attendance at a hearing in the landmark High Court of Justice. The hearing, which lasted 13 hours, focused on the coalition’s reasonableness law and its potential impact on Israeli democracy.

In a video posted by Ambassador Seibert, he stated in Hebrew that he believed something important was happening for Israeli democracy and that as friends of Israel, they were interested in observing the proceedings firsthand. This led to a protest from Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who instructed a senior official to express their concerns to the German ambassador.

However, Germany’s Foreign Ministry backed Seibert’s presence at the hearing, emphasizing that it is a central responsibility of diplomats to observe important political developments in their host countries. They also stated that the Federal Foreign Office maintains constant contact with its Israeli partners.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Ambassador Seibert, describing him as a committed individual with clear principles. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also weighed in, stating that attending public hearings or court cases is part of a diplomat’s normal duties.

While Germany’s support for Seibert’s presence may have raised eyebrows, it is not uncommon for Western allies of Israel to express concern over legislative plans that could impact the rule of law and judicial independence. The controversial overhaul faced criticism from Baerbock earlier this year, who stressed the importance of upholding principles of the rule of law.

The high-stakes hearing, which saw all 15 justices of the court sitting on the case, focused on petitions against the government’s first major piece of judicial overhaul legislation. Critics argue that the legislation will undermine Israel’s democratic system by limiting the judiciary’s ability to act as a check on the governing coalition. Supporters, on the other hand, argue that such measures are necessary to address what they perceive as an overly activist court.

The High Court’s ruling on the matter is expected to be handed down soon, carrying significant implications for the future of Israeli democracy.