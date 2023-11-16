Germany Strengthens Border Controls to Combat Human Trafficking

Germany has announced heightened border controls with its neighboring countries, Poland and the Czech Republic, in an effort to combat human trafficking and address the ongoing debate surrounding its migration policy. The country is currently experiencing a surge in asylum applications, prompting the need for immediate action.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser revealed that the police will conduct additional flexible checks and mobile controls along the smuggling routes at the borders. This measure, effective immediately, has the support of Polish and Czech authorities. The aim is to put an end to the cruel business of smugglers who exploit human lives for maximum profit.

This decision comes as the possibility of implementing fixed controls along the borders is being considered. Such controls, if implemented, would be temporary and exceptional under the rules of the Schengen Area. Until now, only the southern state of Bavaria, on the Austrian border, had stationary border controls, which were introduced during the migration crisis of 2015-2016.

The issue of immigration has once again become a hot topic in German politics, particularly with the upcoming regional elections in Bavaria and Hesse. These elections will test Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left coalition. Earlier this month, the Interior Ministry announced the postponement of the intake of migrants coming via Italy, citing Rome’s withdrawal from its obligations to take back rejected asylum seekers from other countries. Berlin has argued that it has already made substantial contributions and called on European countries, including Italy, to better protect their borders and adhere to the procedures set by Brussels. The preservation of open internal border controls within the European Union is crucial, as the Schengen Agreement could be at risk without a unified European solution.

The influx of asylum applications has overwhelmed local governments and municipalities, leading to a significant strain on resources. The German Office for Migration and Refugees recorded a 77 percent increase in asylum applications between August 2022 and January 2023 compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the German Federal Police reported a nearly 60 percent surge in illegal entries into the country during the same period. Municipalities express concerns about the costs associated with housing irregular refugees and the impact on their ability to accommodate those with the right to stay. The situation has also affected sports facilities, with gymnasiums being used as temporary shelters for migrants, further limiting access for sports activities already impacted by the pandemic.

As Europe faces an intensifying migration crisis, German society questions its ability to cope with the situation. Weekly magazine Der Spiegel reflects this growing concern on its cover, asking, “Will we make it again?” This echoes former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s famous phrase from 2015, “We’ll make it,” which symbolized her government’s openness to migrants.

