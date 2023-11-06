German Authorities Investigate Suspected Poisoning of Russian Journalist in Berlin

A Russian dissident journalist, Elena Kostyuchenko, has recently shared her harrowing experience of a suspected poisoning attempt while traveling to Berlin by train last autumn. Kostyuchenko had been living in exile in Berlin after receiving warnings of Russian plans to assassinate her. She was on her way back from a trip to Munich to apply for a Ukrainian visa when she suddenly fell ill, drenched in strange-smelling sweat and experiencing cognitive difficulties.

Initially, Berlin authorities closed their investigation into the suspected poisoning due to a lack of evidence, but have now reopened it. The case is being treated as attempted murder, according to German public prosecutor spokesman Sebastian Büchner. This decision was made based on new considerations rather than new evidence.

Kostyuchenko had been working as a journalist for the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta for 17 years until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. She was sent on assignment to Ukraine at the start of the war. In March 2022, she received a tip-off from a source in Ukrainian military reconnaissance about Russian plans to assassinate her. This led her to flee to Germany, where she sought refuge in Berlin and began working for Meduza.

Her illness, which she described in detail, included symptoms such as sweating profusely, cognitive impairment, stomach pain, nausea, shortness of breath, and swelling. Medical tests conducted 10 days after the onset of symptoms revealed liver enzyme levels five times higher than normal and blood in her urine. After being tested for viral hepatitis, which yielded negative results, she was finally introduced to a doctor who suspected poisoning.

Berlin police were brought in to conduct radiation checks on her clothes and apartment and carried out a safety check of the property. During the investigation, she was also questioned by a senior detective involved in the investigation of the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a former Chechen field commander.

Kostyuchenko has expressed concerns about her safety due to the upcoming publication of her book on Russian history. She believes that the release of her book could be a trigger for further harm.

While Kostyuchenko has largely recovered from her illness, she still experiences a lack of energy. Despite the challenges she has faced, she remains determined to live and continue her writing. German authorities continue their investigation into the suspected poisoning, aiming to bring those responsible to justice.