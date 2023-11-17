New Perspectives on Germany’s Research Practices in the Face of Global Challenges

Germany’s research minister recently emphasized the need for a strategic shift in the country’s academic practices to address growing geopolitical tensions, particularly those posed by China. Acknowledging the threat of critical know-how reaching China and the potential military applications of civilian research, the minister stressed the importance of safeguarding national interests.

To effectively counter these challenges, the minister proposes a two-pronged approach. Firstly, raising awareness among universities and research institutes about the risks associated with international collaborations and knowledge transfer. This would involve establishing stronger ties between academic institutions and the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control, which evaluates exports in relation to German foreign policy objectives.

Secondly, the minister calls for a revision of Germany’s long-standing separation between civilian and military research. By considering the examples of countries like the United States and Israel, which have adapted their research practices in response to evolving technological advancements, Germany can better position itself in the global landscape.

While this shift may raise concerns about the blurring of ethical boundaries, it is essential to recognize the realities of the current geopolitical climate. By strategically adapting research practices, Germany can both protect its critical technologies and maintain the integrity of its academic system.

This call for change comes in the wake of Germany’s recent China strategy, which aims to reduce dependency on the rising global power. As China increases its assertiveness within the international order, Germany must respond by addressing vulnerabilities and ensuring the alignment of academic practices with national security interests.

