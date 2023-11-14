Germany Commemorates Kristallnacht Amidst Escalating Antisemitism and Conflict in the Middle East

As Germany gathers to observe the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a dark chapter in its history, the nation finds itself grappling with a resurgence of antisemitism and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The commemorative events taking place across Germany serve as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis during the “Night of Broken Glass.”

This solemn occasion, marked by ceremonies in schools, city halls, synagogues, churches, and parliament, provides a platform for reflection and remembrance. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s main Jewish leader, Josef Schuster, are scheduled to address attendees at a Berlin synagogue that was targeted with firebombs just weeks ago.

Holocaust survivor Herbert Traube, speaking at an event in Paris, shared his personal experience of the horrors of Kristallnacht. Recalling the repeated vow of “Never again,” Traube expressed his dismay at the resurgence of antisemitism and the lack of a significant public outcry against it. His poignant words highlight the urgency in combating this recurring hatred.

On the night of November 9, 1938, the Nazis unleashed violence and destruction upon Jewish communities. At least 91 lives were lost, and 7,500 Jewish businesses were vandalized. The Nazis also set ablaze over 1,400 synagogues, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial provides evidence of this dark chapter in history.

The aftermath of Kristallnacht saw approximately 30,000 Jewish men apprehended, with many being sent to concentration camps like Dachau and Buchenwald. Tragically, hundreds more succumbed to mistreatment or took their own lives within the confines of these camps long before the official mass deportations commenced.

FAQ

Q: What is Kristallnacht?

A: Kristallnacht, also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” refers to the series of coordinated attacks carried out by the Nazis against Jewish communities in Germany and Austria on November 9-10, 1938. These attacks resulted in widespread destruction, loss of life, and the beginning of a dark period in Jewish history.

Q: How many people were killed during Kristallnacht?

A: At least 91 individuals lost their lives as a result of the violence perpetrated by the Nazis during Kristallnacht.

Q: What were the consequences of Kristallnacht?

A: The aftermath of Kristallnacht saw countless Jewish businesses destroyed, synagogues burned, and Jewish individuals subjected to imprisonment and mistreatment. This event marked a turning point and foreshadowed the horrors that would follow during the Holocaust.

Q: Why is there a resurgence of antisemitism in Germany?

A: Germany, like many other countries, has witnessed an alarming rise in antisemitism in recent years. The factors contributing to this resurgence are complex and multifaceted, rooted in societal issues, political ideologies, and global events. It is a concerning trend that necessitates immediate attention and action from the government, civil society, and the international community.

Q: What is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas?

A: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas involves a complex political and military struggle. It is characterized by hostilities, tensions, and periodic outbreaks of violence between the Israeli government and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip. The origins and complexities of this conflict are deeply rooted in historical, political, and humanitarian issues.

Sources:

– [Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial](https://www.yadvashem.org/)