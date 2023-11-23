Germany and Italy Strengthen Energy Cooperation Amidst Geopolitical Challenges

Germany and Italy are seeking to solidify their energy security through a new solidarity deal, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two countries, despite their political differences, have come together to address common challenges such as the conflict in Ukraine, migration issues, and the need for diversified energy sources.

One of the key initiatives in their cooperation is the construction of a pipeline to transport gas and hydrogen between Germany and Italy. This pipeline, known as the south corridor, aims to enhance long-term supply security and reduce dependence on a single energy supplier. Furthermore, Germany and Italy are exploring the possibility of a gas and solidarity deal similar to the one signed between Germany and France last year. This deal involves reciprocal support, with Germany providing electricity to compensate for setbacks in France’s nuclear production and France supplying gas to Germany.

In addition to energy cooperation, Germany and Italy are committed to enhancing regular dialogue and coordinating on key policies. This includes closer collaboration between their defense and foreign ministers, as well as joint efforts to address irregular migration.

While the cooperation between Germany and Italy is significant, it is worth noting that their alliance is not as close as the respective partnerships between Germany and France. The current agreement is a plan rather than a treaty, highlighting the need for further development in their collaboration.

The joint efforts between Germany and Italy serve as a positive development not only for their respective countries but also for Europe as a whole. By strengthening energy security and addressing common challenges, these two European powerhouses are setting a precedent for cooperation and solidarity within the region.

