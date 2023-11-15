Germany and Israel Forge Groundbreaking Defense Partnership

Germany and Israel have recently solidified a groundbreaking defense agreement, marking a significant moment in their historical relationship. The two countries have signed a deal worth approximately $3.5 billion for Germany to acquire the Israeli-made Arrow 3 hypersonic missile system. This acquisition will play a crucial role in Europe’s defense against air attacks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius referred to the signing as a “historic day” for both nations. He emphasized the importance of this partnership in strengthening German air defense for the future. Pistorius highlighted the current geopolitical climate, particularly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as a clear indication of the need for robust anti-air defense systems.

The Arrow 3 system is a part of Germany’s initiative to bolster NATO’s air defenses in Europe. With its ability to intercept ballistic missiles outside Earth’s atmosphere, it offers a protective shield to European Union states and neighboring countries. Developed and manufactured jointly by Israel and the United States, this advanced missile defense system has been successfully deployed in Israel since 2017, defending against potential threats from Iran and Syria.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the significance of this partnership by acknowledging the historical context of the Holocaust. He described the event as a momentous occasion, considering that only 80 years have passed since the end of World War II. Gallant highlighted the collaboration between Israel and Germany as they strive together to create a safer future.

The funds for this deal come from a landmark 100-billion-euro fund introduced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Sky Shield Initiative, which includes joint procurement for short-, medium-, and long-range systems, has garnered the support of over a dozen European countries. This project encompasses various defense systems such as the German-made IRIS-T, the American Patriot system, and the Arrow 3.

While many European nations have embraced the initiative, some, including France and Poland, have chosen not to participate. Paris has advocated for an air defense system utilizing European equipment instead. Nevertheless, Germany expects the delivery of the Arrow 3 system in the final quarter of 2025, solidifying its commitment to enhancing European air defense.

