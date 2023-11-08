Germany Boosts Border Patrols to Crack Down on Migrant Smuggling

Germany is taking decisive action to combat migrant smuggling along its border with Poland and the Czech Republic. In an effort to prevent illegal migrants from entering the country, the German government has announced plans to ramp up police patrols along known “smuggling routes.” The move comes just one day after a series of police raids uncovered a significant migrant smuggling operation in the country.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has emphasized the importance of putting maximum pressure on smugglers and protecting vulnerable individuals. While she did not provide specific details on the number of additional border police officers to be deployed, she confirmed that the new controls would be implemented this week.

It is worth noting that these enhanced measures do not entail the establishment of fixed border checks, which were last implemented in 2015 amidst a surge in border crossings. However, Faeser did not rule out the possibility of imposing fixed controls in the future if the new measures do not yield the desired results.

The recent influx of migrants has sparked a renewed immigration debate in Germany, putting significant strain on the country’s government. German municipalities have urged the federal government to allocate more funding to address the challenges posed by increasing migrant arrivals. Similar to the situation in 2015 when Germany welcomed over a million refugees escaping conflict in the Middle East, stretched accommodation and services have become a concern.

Opposition parties have also called on the government to limit the number of asylum-seekers, with Bavaria’s conservative Premier Markus Söder suggesting an annual cap of 200,000. Germany’s disagreements with Italy over migration issues have further complicated the matter. Germany recently sought to suspend an agreement with Italy to take in migrants, accusing Rome of not adhering to the rules stipulating that asylum applications should be processed in the EU country of first arrival.

As Germany takes proactive steps to address migrant smuggling, it remains committed to finding long-term solutions at the European Union level. The EU’s migration and asylum policy reform efforts have faced challenges due to disagreements among its member states. However, Germany and other nations continue to seek common ground to tackle the complex issue of migration.