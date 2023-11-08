Germany in Talks with Arms Manufacturer MBDA to Modify Taurus Cruise Missiles for Potential Delivery to Ukraine

The German government is engaged in discussions with arms manufacturer MBDA over possible modifications to the programming of Taurus cruise missiles before considering their delivery to Ukraine. While the United Kingdom and France have already supplied Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles to Ukraine, Germany has been more cautious due to concerns about potential usage against targets in Russia. The United States has also refrained from sending its Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine.

There have been no significant updates regarding the status of Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine, according to a German government spokesperson. The government is presently focusing on heavy artillery, armored vehicles, and air defense systems. However, the German Defense Ministry has reportedly requested that MBDA integrate programming restrictions on potential targets into the long-range cruise missiles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory by implementing these changes, as reported by Der Spiegel.

The Taurus cruise missiles are highly sought after by Ukraine due to their low-altitude flight capabilities, which make them challenging to detect by air defense systems. They are considered precision weapons and are typically used to target valuable sites such as command bunkers, fuel depots, and ammunition centers situated farther from the front lines.

Russian authorities have cautioned France and Germany about the potential ramifications of sending cruise missiles to Ukraine, warning that it could escalate tensions in the ongoing conflict.

German opposition leaders from the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) have called for clarity on the government’s stance regarding Taurus missiles for Ukraine. Senior CDU lawmaker Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of a well-considered decision and insisted that there should be no ambiguity among the parties involved.

Germany currently possesses around 600 Taurus missiles, with approximately 150 ready for use. The Spanish and South Korean militaries also have Taurus missiles in their inventories.