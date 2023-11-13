Tense Situation at Hamburg School Results in Arrests and Seizure of Toy Weapons

Germany: Hamburg police respond to a threat at a school, apprehending four teenagers and confiscating what appeared to be toy firearms. The incident occurred in the Blankenese district of Hamburg.

After reports that two individuals at the school had threatened to use a gun, students were evacuated from the premises. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search of the building, but found no evidence of the perpetrators.

However, police later received another report of a “threat” in close proximity to the school. As a result, four teenagers, consisting of two 12-year-olds, a 13-year-old, and a 14-year-old, were arrested. Subsequently, it was revealed that one of the 12-year-olds and the 13-year-old were potentially responsible for the earlier incident at the school. Two “apparent toy weapons” were also seized by officers.

What was the nature of the incident?

Tactical forces were deployed to the school in Blankenese following indications of a threat situation. According to Bild, a prominent German newspaper, two male individuals, potentially students, barricaded themselves in a classroom. One of them issued a threat involving the use of a gun, which reportedly targeted a female teacher.

To ensure the safety of the students, the school was evacuated, with parents being directed to a nearby barracks where their children were taken care of. Streets surrounding the school were closed off, and police helicopters were deployed to aid in the search for the suspects.

Police spokesperson Holger Vehren confirmed the intention to question both the teacher who was threatened and the students in the eighth-grade class as part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Blankenese, located along the Elbe River, is renowned as one of Hamburg’s most affluent districts. The Blankenese district school houses approximately 1,150 students.

FAQs

Were any real firearms found during the police operation?

No, the police operation did not locate any actual firearms. The confiscated items were later identified as apparent toy weapons. What actions were taken to ensure the safety of the students?

As a precautionary measure, the school was evacuated, and students were relocated to a nearby barracks. Police cordoned off the streets surrounding the school to maintain a secure perimeter. What is the current status of the investigation? The investigation is ongoing, and the police plan to question the targeted teacher and students from the eighth-grade class to gather more information about the incident.

Sources:

– AFP: https://www.afp.com/

– dpa: https://www.dpa.com/