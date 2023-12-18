The Far-Right AfD Makes History by Winning First Mayor Election in Germany

In a surprising turn of events, a candidate from Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has emerged victorious in a mayoral election for the first time. Tim Lochner, an independent candidate running under the AfD banner, secured a notable win in Pirna, a town located in the eastern state of Saxony.

With an initial result of 38.5% of the vote, Lochner surpassed his opponents, Kathrin Dollinger-Knuth from the CDU who received 31.4% of the vote, and Ralf Thiele from the Free Voters party with 30.1% of the vote. The second round of voting proved to be decisive for Lochner, as he managed to increase his share of the vote.

Pirna, situated on the outskirts of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains, is famous for its remarkably well-preserved old town and is home to around 40,000 residents. The election result in this town marks the first time that the AfD has secured a mayoral position, further solidifying their presence in local politics.

This victory comes shortly after Saxony’s domestic intelligence agency labeled the AfD as a right-wing extremist organization. The party’s increasing popularity is evident, with recent surveys showing that roughly one in five voters express their support for the AfD, making it the second most popular party after the CDU.

In the eastern German states, where the AfD’s support base is particularly strong, their popularity stands at over 30%, surpassing all other political parties. This rise in influence is reflected in the upcoming elections in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg, where the AfD is expected to play a significant role.

While some opposition figures initially indicated a willingness to work with the AfD at the municipal level, these statements have since been retracted. Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s main opposition Christian Democrats (CDU), recently clarified that his party would not form alliances with the far right.

As the AfD continues to gain ground in German politics, its success in the Pirna mayoral election represents a significant milestone. The implications of this victory will undoubtedly shape future political dynamics and contribute to the ongoing debate surrounding the rise of far-right ideologies in Germany.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party?

A: The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a far-right political party in Germany known for its anti-immigration and eurosceptic stance. They were founded in 2013 and have gained increasing support in recent years.

Q: How popular is the AfD in Germany?

A: Recent surveys indicate that around one in five German voters express their support for the AfD, making it the second most popular party after the CDU. In the eastern German states, the AfD’s popularity is even higher, with over 30% of voters willing to vote for the party.

Q: What are the implications of the AfD’s victory in the Pirna mayoral election?

A: The AfD’s victory in Pirna signifies their growing influence in local politics. This milestone highlights the party’s ability to secure significant positions of power and sets the stage for their continued participation in future elections.

