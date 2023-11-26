Germany’s Green Fiscal Reality

Germany is facing a harsh truth when it comes to its green policies. The country’s highest constitutional court recently ruled that the government’s plan to fund green projects using emergency borrowing violates Germany’s balanced-budget amendment. This ruling has led to a political crisis in Berlin as the coalition government struggles to find alternative methods of funding their green priorities.

The chancellor’s administration had intended to use €60 billion in unused emergency borrowing from the pandemic to subsidize projects such as battery production and decarbonized steel. The goal was to hide the true cost of these plans by avoiding new legislative votes. However, the court saw through this tactic and declared it unconstitutional to repurpose emergency funds for unrelated projects.

The collapse of negotiations within the coalition government, known as the “Traffic Light Coalition,” further highlights the difficulties in finding a consensus on green priorities. The Greens, in particular, are unwilling to compromise on their ambitious climate goals, while the other parties are reluctant to increase taxes or cut funding for other important areas.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, President Biden is clinging to his own green fantasy. The Biden administration’s goals for electric vehicles (EVs) are expensive and unrealistic. While proponents of EVs argue that they will soon be cheaper than gasoline vehicles, recent research reveals that hidden subsidies of nearly $50,000 per EV are benefiting them. This cost is ultimately borne by gasoline vehicle owners, taxpayers, and utility ratepayers.

The infrastructure requirements for widespread EV adoption also pose challenges. EVs require new charging infrastructure and put a strain on electricity grids. Charging an EV overnight at home consumes as much power as several homes, while fast-charging stations consume as much power as small to medium-sized grocery stores. This necessitates significant and costly upgrades to the power grid.

Furthermore, the emissions reduction potential of EVs is often overstated. While driving an EV itself does not produce emissions, the emissions generated from the electricity used to charge EVs can vary greatly depending on the energy source and location. Additionally, the production of EV batteries relies on fossil fuels, and many battery components are manufactured in emissions-heavy countries like China. The emissions associated with mining and processing these materials are often overlooked, potentially offsetting the emissions saved by not using gasoline.

The situation in Germany is a wake-up call for the European Union and other countries grappling with debt constraints. Germany’s debt brakes force the government to raise taxes or prioritize spending. In contrast, the United States faces no such constraints and often resorts to spending more on certain areas in exchange for increased spending in others.

It is clear that both parties in the United States are accountable for the current situation. Republicans show little interest in compromising to reduce overall spending, while neither party seems willing to address the mounting debt issue. The political system’s broken state leaves little hope for a resolution.

In conclusion, Germany’s green fiscal reality is forcing the government to confront the true costs of its green policies. The collapse of negotiations within the coalition government and the ruling by the constitutional court highlight the challenges of finding sustainable funding for green priorities. Meanwhile, in the United States, President Biden’s expensive green fantasy and unrealistic goals for EVs only add to the mounting economic and environmental challenges. It is imperative for governments to acknowledge these realities and seek balanced, realistic solutions.