German Ambassador to Israel Defended Amidst Controversy over Supreme Court Visit

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, has found himself at the center of a diplomatic controversy after attending a session at Israel’s Supreme Court as a spectator. Although the Israeli Foreign Ministry lodged a complaint against Seibert, the German Foreign Ministry and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have come to his defense.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, voiced his protest through Israel’s ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor. The Israeli media initially reported the incident, but the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that they had not received any official complaints directly from Israel regarding Seibert’s presence at the Supreme Court.

The German Foreign Ministry defended Seibert, stating that attending such events is a normal part of a diplomat’s work. They emphasized that following relevant political procedures, especially public ones, is a common diplomatic practice. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also vouched for Seibert, highlighting his commitment and clear principles.

The controversy arose as Israel’s Supreme Court dealt with a highly contentious judicial reform challenge by the right-wing religious government. During the historic court hearing, all 15 judges convened to deliberate on eight petitions against an amendment to the Basic Law. Towards the end of the nearly 14-hour session, presiding judge Esther Chajut granted a 21-day period to submit amendments.

Seibert, known for his time as former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press spokesman, attended the session as a spectator and expressed his interest in Israeli democracy. He regarded the Supreme Court as a crucial institution for Israeli democracy and stated that he wanted to witness the proceedings firsthand.

While the controversy surrounding Seibert’s visit sparked tension between Germany and Israel, the German Foreign Ministry and Chancellor Scholz have stood by the ambassador, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagements and the ambassador’s role in representing Germany’s interests effectively.