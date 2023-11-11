The Ongoing Pursuit of Justice: Germany Charges 98-Year-Old Former Nazi Guard

German authorities have recently filed charges against a 98-year-old man, accusing him of being an accessory to murder during his time as an SS watchman at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in World War II. Over the course of the war, more than 3,300 individuals lost their lives at this camp, where the man allegedly played a role in the cruel and malicious killings.

Sachsenhausen, located north of Berlin, held over 200,000 people, including Jewish individuals, political prisoners, and other victims of Nazi persecution. Tragically, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 prisoners perished there.

Despite the accused’s advanced age, a psychiatric assessment has deemed him fit to stand trial. However, due to the fact that he was an adolescent when the alleged crimes took place, a juvenile court in Hanau will determine if proceedings should be initiated.

This case comes after the 2011 conviction of former Nazi guard John Demjanjuk, which established a precedent in German law for prosecuting individuals involved in the Holocaust. Since then, numerous legal actions have been taken against surviving SS personnel. Unfortunately, many of these trials have been canceled due to the deteriorating health of the defendants.

It is important to note that convictions in these cases do not always result in imprisonment, as some defendants have passed away before serving their jail terms.

FAQ:

Q: Why has Germany charged a 98-year-old man now?

A: German authorities have charged the individual with being an accessory to murder for his alleged involvement in the killings at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. Justice is being pursued regardless of the accused’s advanced age.

Q: How many people were held in Sachsenhausen?

A: Over 200,000 people, including Jewish individuals, political prisoners, and other victims of Nazi persecution, were held at Sachsenhausen.

Q: How many prisoners died at Sachsenhausen?

A: It is estimated that around 40,000 to 50,000 prisoners lost their lives at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

Q: Has this happened before?

A: Yes, the conviction of former Nazi guard John Demjanjuk in 2011 set a precedent in German law, allowing for the prosecution of others involved in the Holocaust.

Q: What happens if the accused is found guilty?

A: If found guilty, the accused may face imprisonment, although due to their advanced age, serving any jail time may be unlikely.