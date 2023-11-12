Prosecutors Charge 98-Year-Old Former Nazi Camp Guard, Opening Path for Justice

Berlin, Germany – In a breakthrough development, a 98-year-old man has been officially charged in Germany with being an accessory to murder during his time as a guard at the notorious Sachsenhausen concentration camp. Prosecutors in Giessen made the announcement on Friday, accusing the German citizen, a resident of Main-Kinzig county near Frankfurt, of actively supporting the brutal and inhumane killings of thousands of prisoners while serving as a member of the SS guard detail between 1943 and 1945.

The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, now faces over 3,300 counts of being an accessory to murder. The indictment was filed at the state court in Hanau, which will ultimately determine if the case will proceed to trial. If the court decides to proceed, the accused will be tried under juvenile law, considering his age at the time the alleged crimes were committed.

Notably, this case is part of a broader legal precedent that has emerged in recent years, allowing for individuals who supported Nazi camps’ operations to be prosecuted without direct evidence of their involvement in specific killings. These prosecutions aim to hold accountable those who were complicit in facilitating the murders that occurred within the camp’s confines.

The charges against the former Nazi camp guard are of utmost significance. German law ensures that crimes of murder and being an accessory to murder do not fall under any statute of limitations, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to seeking justice for the victims of the Holocaust.

The prosecution’s decision to bring charges against a 98-year-old man demonstrates the unwavering determination to hold accountable those who participated in the atrocities committed during the Nazi regime. In doing so, it sends a powerful message that age or time will not shield perpetrators from facing the consequences of their actions.

