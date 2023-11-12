Germany Takes Strong Action Against Hamas Following Israel Attack

In a significant move, Germany has officially banned all activity related to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization by the European Union. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser made the announcement and emphasized that the aim of Hamas is to destroy Israel. The ban is being implemented immediately.

Furthermore, Germany is dissolving the German branch of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which has been known to support and glorify groups, including Hamas. This decision comes after Samidoun organized a celebration in Berlin in honor of Hamas’s devastating attack on Israel. The attack, which happened on October 7, involved thousands of terrorists infiltrating Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant loss of life and the taking of hostages.

The German government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has been proactive in combating the rise in antisemitic incidents following the attack. This ban on Hamas and Samidoun is just one of the measures being put in place to address this issue. Recent incidents, such as the firebombing of a synagogue in Berlin and the painting of Star of David symbols on Jewish homes, have underscored the need for action.

In response to the ban, Samidoun released a statement accusing the German government of complicity in the alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli occupation regime. However, the German authorities have made it clear that support for Hamas will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Germany’s decision to ban Hamas and dissolve Samidoun is not isolated. Other European Union member states, including France, have also taken steps to minimize pro-Hamas activities within their territories. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an international coalition against Hamas, similar to the coalition against the Islamic State.

Outside of the European Union, Switzerland is considering designating Hamas as a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, in the UK, where Hamas is already recognized as a terrorist group, there are discussions around stricter measures to combat antisemitic hate spread by visa-holders and foreign nationals.

Germany’s actions highlight its commitment to combatting terrorism and protecting its citizens. The move serves as a firm response to the destabilizing actions of Hamas and sends a clear message that support for such organizations will not be tolerated.

