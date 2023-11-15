The Ban on Samidoun and Hamas Activities in Germany

Germany has taken a decisive step by banning the activities of Samidoun, an organization advocating for Palestinian prisoners, and implementing further measures to eradicate support for Hamas, a recognized terrorist group. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this action in response to the devastating October 7 attacks in Israel, which claimed the lives of approximately 1,400 people.

What are the implications of these bans?

The ban establishes a legal framework to completely halt the operations of both groups, making any form of involvement in their activities a criminal offense. It grants authorities the power to seize the assets of these organizations and prohibits them from maintaining an online presence or engaging in any social media activities.

Although Hamas was already banned, the recent move strengthens the restrictions on any activities associated with the group. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser explained that the ban aims to dismantle the terrorist organization, whose objective is to annihilate the state of Israel.

According to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV, around 450 individuals in the country actively support Hamas, the group responsible for the massacres in Israel.

Regarding Samidoun, Faeser revealed that the organization’s German branch is an integral part of an international network that promotes anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda while posing as a voice for Palestinian prisoners. Samidoun gained notoriety when it organized an event in Berlin where pastries were distributed to celebrate Hamas’s attack.

Faeser denounced Samidoun’s actions, describing them as deeply antisemitic and inhumane. As a result, the German government will dissolve the German branch of Samidoun, bringing an end to its activities within Germany.

The ban on Samidoun and further prohibitions on Hamas activities have been regarded as essential steps in ensuring the safety and protection of Jewish life in Germany. The police union (GdP) expressed its support for the ban, emphasizing the importance of combatting terrorism in the country. Germany remains committed to upholding its values of inclusivity and tolerance while firmly opposing any form of antisemitism.